Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy F12 update reportedly comes with a firmware version F127GXXU3BVG1.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 August 2022 17:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched in India in April last year

  • The update in Samsung Galaxy F12 reportedly carries June 2022 patch
  • Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched in India in April last year
  • Galaxy F12 will get a redesigned interface with the update  

Samsung Galaxy F12 is reportedly receiving an update to Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 in India. The update for the handset, which was launched in India in April last year, bears the firmware version F127GXXU3BVG1. The update is said to bring the latest OneUI skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the two-month-old June 2022 Android security patches. With the update, the Samsung Galaxy F12 will offer users new privacy controls, new features and a redesigned interface with a Material You-based colour palette feature and improved dark mode.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy F12 has started receiving the One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 in India along with the June 2022 Android security patches. As previously mentioned, the software update for the Galaxy F12 reportedly has a firmware version F127GXXU3BVG1.

The update reportedly brings a revamped UI design with a Material You-based colour palette feature to the smartphone. Samsung has also added new widgets, a new widget picker UI, improved Dark Mode, and thicker sliders for brightness and volume with the latest software update.

With the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy F12, users will be able to receive improved performances and better animations and transition features. They will also get an improved Samsung apps, including Calendar, My Files, Samsung Internet and Samsung Keyboard with the Android 12 update.

Moreover, the changelog for the One UI 4.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy F12 also includes privacy indicators for camera and microphone usage by apps along with new editing features in the inbuilt gallery and image editor on the handset. The Device Care section in the Galaxy F12 smartphone has also received a fresh coat of paint with the latest update.

In addition to this, the Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy F12 has also added and improved accessibility features, besides a dedicated quick setting in order to enable and disable the camera and microphone access, according to the report.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F12 made its debut in the Indian market in April last year.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F12, Android 12, One UI, Samsung
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
