Samsung Galaxy F12 is reportedly receiving an update to Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 in India. The update for the handset, which was launched in India in April last year, bears the firmware version F127GXXU3BVG1. The update is said to bring the latest OneUI skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the two-month-old June 2022 Android security patches. With the update, the Samsung Galaxy F12 will offer users new privacy controls, new features and a redesigned interface with a Material You-based colour palette feature and improved dark mode.

The update reportedly brings a revamped UI design with a Material You-based colour palette feature to the smartphone. Samsung has also added new widgets, a new widget picker UI, improved Dark Mode, and thicker sliders for brightness and volume with the latest software update.

With the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy F12, users will be able to receive improved performances and better animations and transition features. They will also get an improved Samsung apps, including Calendar, My Files, Samsung Internet and Samsung Keyboard with the Android 12 update.

Moreover, the changelog for the One UI 4.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy F12 also includes privacy indicators for camera and microphone usage by apps along with new editing features in the inbuilt gallery and image editor on the handset. The Device Care section in the Galaxy F12 smartphone has also received a fresh coat of paint with the latest update.

In addition to this, the Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy F12 has also added and improved accessibility features, besides a dedicated quick setting in order to enable and disable the camera and microphone access, according to the report.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F12 made its debut in the Indian market in April last year.