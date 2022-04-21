Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC is now official. The chipset, which powers multiple Samsung smartphones such as Galaxy A53 and Galaxy M33, is marketed as a mobile platform that provides 5G connectivity as well as on-device AI to mid-range handsets. Additionally, the South Korean company says that the SoC offers efficient computing and great graphics performance. It gets a total of eight cores: two Arm Cortex-A78 cores, and six Cortex-A55 cores. The processor supports maximum camera sensor resolution of up to 108-megapixel, and full-HD+ display resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
As per a blog post by Samsung, the Exynos 1280 SoC has an octa-core CPU wherein there are two Arm Cortex-A78 cores that run at up to 2.4GHz, and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that run at up to 2.0GHz. When it comes to graphics, the mobile platform gets Valhall-based Arm Mali-G68 GPU that “has been optimised with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA)” for power-efficient gaming. The chipset is manufactured using the 5nm EUV process, and offers support for full-HD+ display resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC's neural processing unit (NPU) offers “seamless on-device AI”, and is said to be capable of running up to 4.3 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Samsung says that the chipset is capable of undertaking high-quality AI functions like scene segmentation, real-time motion analysis, multi-object surveillance, among others.
Coming to cameras, the Exynos 1280 SoC is said to offer support for up to 108-megapixel sensor. As per Samsung, the advanced image signal processor (ISP) allows the chipset to connect up to three input streams simultaneously to provide support for up to 16-megapixel triple camera setup. The processor also supports multi-frame image processing, electronic image stabilization (EIS) for enhanced image quality. As far as video is concerned, the chipset supports 4K video recording 30fps.
Lastly, the Exynos 1280 comes with a built-in modem to offer connectivity options to both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G along with 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE. Samsung says that in n sub-6GHz, the chipset supports downlink and uplink speeds of up to 2.55Gbps and 1.28Gbps, respectively. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, Bluetooth v5.2, and FM Radio Rx.
