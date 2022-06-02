Technology News
Samsung Working on Multi-Purpose Expandable Display, Concept Patent Spotted: Report

Samsung had reportedly filed this patent with WIPO which was published on May 27.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 June 2022 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

This concept display from Samsung could be expanded in all directions

  • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
  • It could unveil a third foldable device alongside these handsets
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung could be developing an expandable display, according to a concept patent that has recently surfaced. This patent is for an expandable display that utilises a rolling mechanism. The South Korean giant could have developed this design to reduce the need for a secondary display. It should allow Samsung to feature only a single display on the device which could be expanded with additional screens when required. Since only a patent has surfaced, we cannot be sure whether this design would actually be put into production.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung has filed a patent with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) which was published on May 27. This patent supposedly suggests that this display could be expanded in all directions. If this new expandable display design shows promising results, Samsung might list it on its site along with other novel concept displays.

A past report suggested that Samsung could unveil a third foldable device alongside the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. This device could either be a slide-out phablet with a rollable display, similar to the design concept of this expandable display, or it could be a foldable smartphone with three displays. This third device is expected to have limited availability in the first year of its production.

In related news, the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED primary display along with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is supposed to feature a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging support.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Expandable Display, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
South Korea's Government Plans New Digital Assets Oversight Committee in the Wake of Terra Collapse

