Samsung Electronics reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly operating earnings on Thursday as lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers dragged on profits from server customers loading up on memory chips.

The world's largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit rose 11 percent from a year earlier to KRW 14 trillion (nearly Rs. 84,600 crore) in the three months ended June 30 — its highest second-quarter profit since 2018 — from KRW 12.57 trillion (roughly 76,000 crore) a year earlier.

The profit fell short of a KRW 14.45 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,000 crore) SmartEstimate from Refinitiv.

Revenue likely rose 21 percent from the same period a year earlier to KRW 77 trillion (roughly Rs. 4.6 lakh crore), Samsung said in a short preliminary earnings release, in line with market expectations.

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings later this month.

On the overall outlook for global memory chip demand, Park Sung-soon, an analyst at CAPE Investment & Securities, said US data centre firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are expected to continue buying "to meet expanding demand for cloud services".

© Thomson Reuters 2022