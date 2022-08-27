Technology News
loading

Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details

The dual screen smartphone from Samsung is expected to come with a rear-facing transparent display.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 27 August 2022 13:00 IST
Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual screen

Highlights
  • Samsung handset is expected to sport transparent display at the rear
  • The patent was reportedly filed this January
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12

Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen phone that will come with a rear-facing transparent display in addition to the primary display. The patent application for the dual screen handset from Samsung is said to have been discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and was filed in January. The latest foldable smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, were launched globally earlier this month.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, the South Korean tech company is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual screen. The handset is expected to sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display.

As mentioned earlier, the patent application for the upcoming smartphone from Samsung was reportedly filed this January and was discovered at the WIPO.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched globally earlier this month. The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables. The handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. The smartphone packs a 4,400mAh dual battery and Samsung claims that with its 25W charger (sold separately)

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. The clamshell foldable smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung has provided a 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water resistance and is made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

Related Stories

Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Launched in India: Details
  9. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
  2. US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple
  3. Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel
  4. Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info
  5. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 Visit BIS; Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  6. LG UltraGear 45-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022
  7. BioShock Netflix Live-Action Adaptation to Be Headed by I Am Legend Director Francis Lawrence
  8. iPhone Lockdown Mode: Proof of Concept Website Can Detect if It is Enabled on Your Phone
  9. DC Films Eyes Lego Franchise Producer Dan Lin as New Head, in the Vein of MCU's Kevin Feige: Report
  10. Oppo A77s Clears NBTC, BIS, EU Declaration Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.