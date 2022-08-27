Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen phone that will come with a rear-facing transparent display in addition to the primary display. The patent application for the dual screen handset from Samsung is said to have been discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and was filed in January. The latest foldable smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, were launched globally earlier this month.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, the South Korean tech company is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual screen. The handset is expected to sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display.

As mentioned earlier, the patent application for the upcoming smartphone from Samsung was reportedly filed this January and was discovered at the WIPO.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched globally earlier this month. The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables. The handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. The smartphone packs a 4,400mAh dual battery and Samsung claims that with its 25W charger (sold separately)

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. The clamshell foldable smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung has provided a 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water resistance and is made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum.