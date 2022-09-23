Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung May Be Working on Dual Under Display Camera System for Improved Facial Recognition, Patent Suggests

Samsung May Be Working on Dual Under Display Camera System for Improved Facial Recognition, Patent Suggests

The dual-UDC could capture images from multiple angles.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 18:38 IST
Samsung May Be Working on Dual Under Display Camera System for Improved Facial Recognition, Patent Suggests

Photo Credit: Galaxy Club

Dual-UDC could capture more depth in an image

Highlights
  • The Samsung patent was filed in March 2021
  • It was published earlier this week
  • Samsung currently uses 4-megapixel UDC on its foldable device

Samsung seems to be working on a dual under display camera (UDC) technology that will help it improve the facial recognition technology for the face unlocking feature, a patent filed by the South Korean company has suggested. This setup could include a way to scan the subject's face from multiple angles at once, therefore, creating a 3D/ stereoscopic scan to unlock the phone. The company uses a 4-megapixel UDC in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and it is situated on the folding screen.

As per the patent, which was filed in March 2021 and published this week, spotted by Galaxy Club, Samsung is working on a “method, apparatus and storage medium for authenticating user”. The company seems to be building dual UDCs that will scan the user's face from different angles to unlock the phone.

samsung patent multiple udc patent intext samsung dual UDC

“According to various embodiments, the electronic device is the memory, display, the multiple cameras arranged in the lower part of the display, and at least one processor operatively connected to the memory, and the display and multiple cameras are included,” the Samsung patent reads. The apparatus gets multiple images about the user that can then be “set up in order to perform the authentication about the user” based on the final image.

Galaxy Club says that getting multiple scans from different cameras could provide a more accurate picture. Since the cameras are scanning the face from different angles, the face of the user could be captured with more depth, which in theory, would be less likely to fool as compared to a more 2D image. Both of these could combine and make the entire facial recognition more secure.

It is to be noted that currently only the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with an UDC camera. The 4-megapixel camera is not that high quality and we wrote in our review that it shouldn't be a choice for clicking selfies. Apple has already pioneered the FaceID technology and relies on face unlock as the only biometric option to unlock the phone or tablet.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android-Hub, Samsung-Hub
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances

Related Stories

Samsung May Be Working on Dual Under Display Camera System for Improved Facial Recognition, Patent Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  4. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  6. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 sees Over 1.5 Million Users per Second
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Fisker to Sell Electric SUV in India Starting July Next Year, Plans to Manufacture Locally
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Witnesses Over 1.5 Million Users per Second on Day 1
  3. Zomato to Check Cloud Kitchens Hosting More Than 10 Brands to Include More Transparency
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Activity Trackers, Other Wearables
  6. Chromecast With Google TV (4K) to Receive Android 12 Update Soon: All Details
  7. iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black-and-White Always-on Display Mode: Report
  9. WeTransfer Is Down, Downloads Are Crashing; Company Investigating Issues With Service
  10. Samsung May Be Working on Dual Under Display Camera System for Improved Facial Recognition, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.