Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Led 5G Android Smartphone Market With 24 Percent of Global Sales in February: Counterpoint

Samsung Led 5G Android Smartphone Market With 24 Percent of Global Sales in February: Counterpoint

Five Samsung smartphones were among the top 10 best-selling 5G Android smartphones in February.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2022 18:33 IST
Samsung Led 5G Android Smartphone Market With 24 Percent of Global Sales in February: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched in February, was the second best-selling phone that month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s remained the best-selling 5G Android smartphone
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G was the top selling smartphone in China in February
  • 5G network penetration in China has reportedly crossed 83 percent

Samsung led the overall 5G Android smartphone market in terms of global sales in February, according to data shared by a research firm. The South Korean firm's Galaxy A52s 5G was the bestselling 5G capable handset, followed by the Galaxy S22 Ultra which was released in February. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy A22 5G were the third, fourth and tenth top selling smartphones. Smartphones from Chinese manufacturers like Honor, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi were also among the best-selling handsets.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the Android segment accounted for 67 percent of global 5G smartphone sales, while 10 of the bestselling handsets made up 20 percent of all 5G Android phones sold in February. With five of the company's phones among the top selling handsets with 5G, Samsung captured almost 24 percent of global Android 5G smartphone sales during the same month.

global smartphone sales february 2022 counterpoint research inline samsung xiaomi oppo honor vivo counterpoint

The top ten best-selling smartphone models in February
Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

 

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G remained the best-selling handset from January 2022 — it was one of the 10 top selling smartphones for the past six consecutive months, according to the report. Thanks to sales in South Korea and the US, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was launched in February, was the second bestselling phone on the list and accounted for two-thirds of sales in the Galaxy S22 series.

Meanwhile, promotions in the US and sales in Germany pushed the Galaxy S21 FE to the third position, up from the 10th position in January. The Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G were the fourth and 10th bestselling smartphones respectively in February, due to pricing of these handsets under $250 (roughly Rs. 19,200), according to the report.

The fifth spot in the list of bestselling Android phones for February 2022 was the Oppo Reno 7 5G, which was the top selling smartphone in China during the same month. Demand for smartphones continued to remain high in China, where 5G penetration had reached 83 percent as of February, but smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are reportedly looking to expand into new markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Two of Honor's handsets also feature in the list of the bestselling handsets of February 2022 — the Honor 60 and the Honor X30, which made 30 percent of Honor's smartphone share in China. Demand for the Honor 60 kept the handset in the top five best-selling smartphones in China in February 2022. Meanwhile, the Vivo S12 and the Xiaomi Redmi K40, midrange smartphones priced around $350 (roughly Rs. 26,800) were in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively, according to the report.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good selfie camera
  • Fluid software experience
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording lacks stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Dated design
  • Interface lacks responsiveness
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average camera quality
  • Not good value for money
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Slim and light
  • Vibrant display
  • Very good battery life, fast charging
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Fuss-free performance
  • Bad
  • Plastic body is a downgrade
  • Recorded video could be better
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Honor, Xiaomi, 5G Smartphones
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
CERT-In Says Organisations Must Report Cybersecurity Breaches Within 6 Hours

Related Stories

Samsung Led 5G Android Smartphone Market With 24 Percent of Global Sales in February: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  7. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  10. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  2. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  6. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  10. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.