Samsung Says It Sold Over 12 Lakh Smartphones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore on First Day of Amazon, Flipkart Sales

Samsung Galaxy M13 was the best selling model in the company's smartphone lineup on Amazon, the company said on Sunday.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 26 September 2022 14:29 IST
Samsung has slashed prices of smartphones like Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • Samsung has slashed prices of smartphones
  • Samsung said it doubled its market share on the platform
  • Samsung had 16.3 percent market share in the second quarter of 2022

Electronics major Samsung India on Sunday said it has sold over 12 lakh Galaxy smartphones worth more than Rs 1,000 crore on the first day of online festive sales at Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung has slashed prices of Galaxy series smartphones in the range of 17 to 60 per cent for the festive season sales.

"On Day 1 of online festive sales, Samsung sold more than 1.2 million Galaxy devices, creating a new record in India. Samsung Galaxy smartphones were among the most sought-after devices, thanks to never-seen-before offers on Amazon and Flipkart. In value terms, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over Rs. 1,000 crore in 24 hours," Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung has slashed prices of smartphones like Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition, and Galaxy M13.

For the premium Galaxy S22 series, the company has announced discounts in the range of 17 to 38 per cent.

"On Day 1 of Amazon's Great Indian Festival, Samsung was the number 1 smartphone brand, with every third smartphone being a Galaxy. Galaxy M13 was the number 1 bestseller," Samsung said.

On Day 1 of Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sale, Samsung said it doubled its market share on the platform.

"With a strong start to the festive season sales, Samsung is set to consolidate its 5G and overall smartphone leadership in the country," the company added.

According to the market research firm IDC, Samsung had 16.3 percent market share in the second quarter of 2022 with shipments of 5.7 million units.

Last month, an International Data Corporation's (IDC) report revealed that the smartphone market in India grew by 3 percent to 35 million units in the April-June quarter, with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi leading the chart. According to the IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, Chinese brands now occupy top three positions in the Indian smartphone market with Realme and Vivo moving up the ladder, while Samsung slipped to the fourth spot in terms of volumes. The report estimates that 34.7 million units of smartphones were shipped in the June 2022 quarter, which was 2.9 percent more compared to 33.8 million units shipped in the same period a year ago.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Capable 5G SoC
  • Guaranteed software updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Average video recording capability
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M13
