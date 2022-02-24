Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch four new smartphones in the Galaxy A-series. Ahead of the launch, key specifications of yet-to-be-announced Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G handsets have surfaced on the Web. All upcoming Galaxy A-series models are tipped to come with quad rear camera units and 5,000mAh batteries. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is expected to be the top offering out of the four leaked devices. The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G are tipped to feature Exynos 1200 processor, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, respectively.

Tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) tweeted the specifications of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G. As mentioned, the Galaxy A73 5G is likely to be the most premium offering out of the four phones. Both Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are expected to feature similar specifications as well.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

As per the leak, both the Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box with 120Hz refresh-rate displays. Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are said to come in 6.7-inch and 6.52-inch screen sizes, respectively, with full-HD+ AMOLED displays. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, while Galaxy A53 is tipped to carry the Exynos 1200 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G's quad rear camera setup is expected to comprise a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Galaxy A53 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a different quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. Both the models could pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W charging support as well.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 5G specifications (leaked)

According to the tipster, both Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones will run on Android 11. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Galaxy A23 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 720 SoCs are expected to power the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G, respectively.

For optics, the quad rear camera unit of Galaxy A33 5G is said to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Galaxy A23 5G's quad rear camera setup could feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter along with an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. Both the Galaxy A-series phones are expected to come with 5,000mAh batteries with support for 15W charging.