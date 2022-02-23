Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G are reportedly in the works. The arrival of the new Galaxy A-series handsets is yet to be officially confirmed by the South Korean smartphone maker, but ahead of it, the smartphones have been reportedly appeared on different certifications platforms. The Galaxy A73 5G has been spotted with a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing with model number SM-A736B, whereas Galaxy A33 5G has appeared on the Google Play Console website with the model number SM-A336B. Galaxy A73 5G is expected to come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A72. Galaxy A33 5G is likely to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A32.

In the FCC listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, a Samsung phone is seen with model number SM-A736B. This model number is associated with the Galaxy A73 5G, thanks to various other certification website listings that popped up earlier. As per the FCC listing, Galaxy A73 5G will get 25W fast charging support.

Similarly, MySmartPrice has reported details about the listing of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G on the Google Play Console, suggesting some key specifications of the device. The smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the websites with model number SM-A336B. As per the report, it could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC. The report further suggests that the handset could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box with One UI 4.0 on top. The display of Galaxy A33 5G could support full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. It is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch display as well.

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy A73 could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is said to be a 108-megapixel main camera at the back. Samsung Galaxy A73 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has also leaked multiple times in the past. The handset is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U hole-punch display. Leaked renders of the device have suggested a quad rear camera setup in the Galaxy A33 5G.

As of yet, Samsung has not revealed any details about the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G yet. So, all these details can be considered with a pinch of salt.

