Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price Specifications, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India starts at Rs. 41,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2022 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • The smartphone is promised four Android OS updates
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 features a 108-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G India sale begins for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in the country on March 29, alongside the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and features a 108-megapixel quad camera setup. The smartphone features an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance. It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and is promised to receive four years of Android OS updates, and five years of security updates, according to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The smartphone is available in Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colour options and will be available for purchase starting at 6pm today. Samsung is yet to officially reveal sale offers for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, and customers can tune in to the Samsung Live event at 6pm today to view exclusive offers available on the company's retail channels.

Last week, Samsung announced that customers who pre-booked the Galaxy A73 5G could avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 for purchases via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards. Customers who pre-booked the smartphone could also purchase a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs. 499, down from the retail price of Rs. 6,990.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A73 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. As previously mentioned, the South Korean manufacturer has promised four years of Android operating system updates and five years of security updates. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It's powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and support for expanding available memory using unutilised inbuilt storage.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. It sports a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, users will have to purchase a charger separately, as one is not included in the box.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
