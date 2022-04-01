Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB +128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 April 2022 18:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The smartphone comes in three colour options
  • Display of Galaxy A73 5G have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking has started in India, and it will go on sale in the country starting April 8. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G in India last week alongside the Galaxy A33 5G. The handset features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of inbuilt storage. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G carries a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is offered in three different colours in India. Besides, Galaxy A73 5G is dust and water resistant with an IP67 rating.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India, pre-booking details

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available for pre-booking in the country via the Samsung India e-store. As mentioned, the Samsung phone will go on sale in India starting April 8.

The new Galaxy A73 5G price in India is set at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 44,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is available for purchase in Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy A73 5G will get Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones for Rs. 499, down from their original price of Rs. 6,990, along with the handset. Also, Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 for purchases via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy A73 5G in India. The handset runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display that has a peak brightness of 800 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The Galaxy A73 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using the inbuilt storage.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G carries a quad rear camera unit. It includes a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, Samsung has packed a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The phone has an IP67-certified build and it comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8
