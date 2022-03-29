Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G were launched in India on Tuesday. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the newest entrant in the Galaxy A series. It comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display. However, the Galaxy A33 5G was unveiled globally earlier this month. Its top features include quad rear cameras, 90Hz AMOLED display, and stereo speakers. Both Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A73 5G carry an IP67-rated build that has dust and water resistance. The two new phones sit alongside the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A23, and the Galaxy A13 that Samsung introduced in the Indian market recently.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G availability

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will come in Awesome Gray, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours, while the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White shades. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-bookings in the coming days through Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals, the company said. It will be available in two distinct variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB. However, the exact availability and pricing of the phone are yet to be revealed. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India and availability are also yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G debuted in Europe with a starting price of EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 30,800). The company also announced the Galaxy A73 5G at the time.

Samsung also last week launched the Galaxy A53 5G in India at Rs. 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 35,999.

Alongside the Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A23 silently debuted in the country last week.

Samsung Galaxy A13 carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 6GB + 64GB model at Rs. 17,499. However, the Samsung Galaxy A23 price in India starts at Rs. Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and is promised to receive up to four years of Android OS upgrades as well as five years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display that has a peak brightness of 800 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel. Under the hood, the Galaxy A73 5G has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a RAM Plus feature that virtually expands its built-in RAM by up to 16GB using the inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rear camera also supports features including Object Eraser for removing objects from images, AI Photo Remaster to retouch old photos, and Portrait Mode for enhanced profile photos. Exact count of rear camera sensors is yet to be revealed.

Samsung has also offered a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storing content, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with stereo speakers and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, it is not bundled with a supported charger.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

Just like the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It is also promised to receive four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter as well as a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with stereo speakers and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Supported charger is not available in the retail box, though.

Globally, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with up to 256GB of internal storage that supports expansion of up to 1TB through a microSD card.