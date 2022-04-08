Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications have surfaced online. Samsung recently released the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone in March. It hasn't even been a month and the alleged concept renders and key specifications of its successor, the Galaxy A54 5G, have surfaced. This rumoured handset is tipped to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display like its predecessor. The concept renders suggest a rectangular camera island on the back that houses four image sensors and an LED flash. It is also depicted to have curved edges and a centrally placed hole-punch slot in the front.

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, Samsung could unveil the rumoured Galaxy 54 5G next year. The concept renders included in the report have been created by graphic designer Parvez Khan (Technizo Concept).

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the handset could come with a smaller display. It is depicted to have a symmetrical bezel design with curved edges. There is no information about which chipset could come with the Galaxy A54 5G. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G, is equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC.

The concept renders suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G could sport a rectangular camera island on the top-left side of the rear panel. It is expected to house a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it is supposed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The handset is expected to launch with two storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It could also feature a microSD slot for expanding the handset's storage capacity. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.