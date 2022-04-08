Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Concept Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could sport a symmetrical bezel design.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 April 2022 14:44 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Technizo Concept

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could have a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is said to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display
  • The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is expected to offer up to 256GB of onboard storage

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications have surfaced online. Samsung recently released the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone in March. It hasn't even been a month and the alleged concept renders and key specifications of its successor, the Galaxy A54 5G, have surfaced. This rumoured handset is tipped to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display like its predecessor. The concept renders suggest a rectangular camera island on the back that houses four image sensors and an LED flash. It is also depicted to have curved edges and a centrally placed hole-punch slot in the front.

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, Samsung could unveil the rumoured Galaxy 54 5G next year. The concept renders included in the report have been created by graphic designer Parvez Khan (Technizo Concept).

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the handset could come with a smaller display. It is depicted to have a symmetrical bezel design with curved edges. There is no information about which chipset could come with the Galaxy A54 5G. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G, is equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC.

The concept renders suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G could sport a rectangular camera island on the top-left side of the rear panel. It is expected to house a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it is supposed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The handset is expected to launch with two storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It could also feature a microSD slot for expanding the handset's storage capacity. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
