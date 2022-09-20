Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 Reportedly Enter Testing Phase

Samsung Galaxy A54 reportedly entered testing with model number SM-A546B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to succeed the Galaxy A33 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy A34 has model number SM-A346B
  • All three phones are tipped to feature triple rear cameras
  • The Samsung Galaxy A54 is said to succeed the Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 are said to be in the works as the next offerings from the South Korean smartphone company. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones could debut early next year. Ahead of it, a new leak suggests the model numbers and details of the purported devices. Samsung is reportedly testing the flagship Galaxy A54 with model number SM-A546B. The handset is said to feature a mid-range Exynos SoC. The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A14 are said to be under development with model numbers SM-A346B and SM-A146B. The upcoming phones might go on sale in Europe before the end of this year.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 have entered the testing phase with model numbers SM-A546B, SM-A346B and SM-A146B, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy A54 will be succeeding the Galaxy A53, while the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A14 will be succeeding the Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A13, respectively.

As per the leak, the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 could be powered by a mid-range Exynos S5E8535 processor succeeding the Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC, which is present in the current Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33. The Galaxy A14 5G is said to debut as the cheapest 5G phone from the company globally.

The Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 are expected to debut early next year in global markets. The handsets could be launched in Europe before the end of this year.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 models will come with triple rear cameras. The camera setup of the Galaxy A34 is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy A54's camera unit could feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel camera sensor.

Samsung has not officially shared any details about the launch of the new Galaxy A-series phones yet. So, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy A34 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

