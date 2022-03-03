Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on Italian Retailer Website: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2022 13:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on Italian Retailer Website: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ TechnizoConcept

Samsung Galaxy A53 was previously spotted in renders (pictured) with a quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to succeed Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport an Exynos 1200 SoC
  • Samsung is yet to announce details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price has been tipped by a new listing on an Italian retailer's website. The handset is said to launch as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone that was launched in 2021. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to launch with an Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung is yet to reveal details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price (rumoured)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was listed with a price tag of EUR 466.49 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for a 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model on an Italian retailer's website, spotted by GizPie. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 36,100) for the same RAM and storage option. However, Samsung has not yet revealed pricing or availability details of the smartphone.

samsung galaxy a53 5g italian retailer gizpie samsung a53 galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G listing spotted on an Italian retailer's website
Photo Credit: GizPie

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to sport a full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, according to a Geekbench listing of the smartphone. The smartphone could come with up to 128GB of storage and feature expandable storage (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. Meanwhile, a listing on another certification website has tipped the smartphone to feature a triple camera setup. The smartphone could get a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The Samsung A-series phone is tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support over USB Type-C. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of the upcoming Galaxy A53 5G.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A Series
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Amazon Closing Scores of Shops in US, UK in Retail Strategy Shift
HTC ‘Metaverse’ Phone to Launch in April for VR, AR Experiences: Report

