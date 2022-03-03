Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price has been tipped by a new listing on an Italian retailer's website. The handset is said to launch as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone that was launched in 2021. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to launch with an Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung is yet to reveal details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price (rumoured)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was listed with a price tag of EUR 466.49 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for a 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model on an Italian retailer's website, spotted by GizPie. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 36,100) for the same RAM and storage option. However, Samsung has not yet revealed pricing or availability details of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G listing spotted on an Italian retailer's website

Photo Credit: GizPie

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to sport a full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, according to a Geekbench listing of the smartphone. The smartphone could come with up to 128GB of storage and feature expandable storage (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. Meanwhile, a listing on another certification website has tipped the smartphone to feature a triple camera setup. The smartphone could get a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The Samsung A-series phone is tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support over USB Type-C. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of the upcoming Galaxy A53 5G.