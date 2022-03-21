Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been launched in India and the smartphone will go on sale in the country starting March 25. The new Galaxy A-series phone is now available for pre-orders in the country via the official Samsung India website. Samsung unveiled Galaxy A53 5G globally last week alongside the Galaxy A33 5G. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be offered in four different colours in India. Besides, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India, pre-order details

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India is set at Rs. 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 35,999. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is currently available for pre-orders via the company website with deliveries starting from March 27. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung is offering the smartphone's 6GB RAM model with an EMI option starting at Rs. 4,312, while the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased on EMI starting at Rs. 4,499. The company is also offering an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 for Galaxy A53 5G purchases using ICICI bank credit cards during the pre-order period.

To recall, Samsung introduced Galaxy A53 5G globally last week with a starting price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,800). The handset comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations in global markets.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

It carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the company has packed a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyrosensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has IP67-certified build. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

