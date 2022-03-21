Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre Order Offers

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Offers

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price starts at Rs. 34,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 March 2022 12:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sale in India begins March 25

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was announced globally last week
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The smartphone will come in four colour options

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been launched in India and the smartphone will go on sale in the country starting March 25. The new Galaxy A-series phone is now available for pre-orders in the country via the official Samsung India website. Samsung unveiled Galaxy A53 5G globally last week alongside the Galaxy A33 5G. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be offered in four different colours in India. Besides, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India, pre-order details

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India is set at Rs. 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 35,999. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is currently available for pre-orders via the company website with deliveries starting from March 27. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung is offering the smartphone's 6GB RAM model with an EMI option starting at Rs. 4,312, while the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased on EMI starting at Rs. 4,499. The company is also offering an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 for Galaxy A53 5G purchases using ICICI bank credit cards during the pre-order period.

To recall, Samsung introduced Galaxy A53 5G globally last week with a starting price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,800). The handset comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations in global markets.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

It carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the company has packed a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyrosensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has IP67-certified build. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India, Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India
ApeCoin Sees Keen Interest From Top Ethereum Whales Over the Weekend Despite Shaky Debut

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  3. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  4. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 Tipped to Feature Triple Cameras, 150W Fast Charging
  7. Oppo K10 Specifications Tipped Ahead of March 23 Launch: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G 5G (2022) Concept Renders Surface; Price, Key Specifications, and Release Date Tipped
  2. ApeCoin Sees Keen Interest From Top Ethereum Whales Over the Weekend Despite Shaky Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Offers
  4. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  6. Vivo X Note Allegedly Listed on Official Website, Design and Specifications Leak
  7. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 11E
  8. More Dips than Gains: Volatility Strikes Crypto Sector Hard as March Draws Closer to End
  9. iOS 15.4 Update Causing Battery Drain for Some iPhone Users: Report
  10. Oppo A16e With 20:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Debuts in India: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.