Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has received a price cut in India and the smartphone is now available for purchase across several online stores with a new starting price of Rs. 31,499. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was launched in India in March. The smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone carries a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset comes in four different colours in India. The handset is dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant price in India is now Rs. 31,499, down from the previous price of Rs. 34,499. The price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the handset is currently listed at Rs. 32,999, down from the previous price of Rs. 35,999. The price cut is reflecting across multiple websites including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales as well as the official website of Samsung. However, it is not clear whether this will be a permanent price cut for the handset or just a temporary one.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

It features a rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone also has IP67 rating for dust- and water resistance. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

