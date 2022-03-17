Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price begins at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,600), while the Galaxy A33 5G starts at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2022 19:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will debut in select markets from April 1
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G carries a waterdrop-style display notch
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G both have up to 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G were launched at the company's Galaxy A Event on Thursday (March 17). While the Galaxy A53 5G is the descendant of the Galaxy A52 5G that was launched in last March, the Galaxy A33 5G comes as the successor to the Galaxy A32 5G that debuted in January last year. Both new models carry quad rear cameras and octa-core processors. The phones also come with 25W fast charging and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. Both phones are also promised to receive up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. On the part of a big noticeable difference between the two, the Galaxy A53 5G carries a hole-punch display design, while the Galaxy A33 5G comes with a waterdrop-style notch.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price begins at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,800), while the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G starts at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Both phones come in 6GB + 128GB as well as 8GB + 256GB models.

Details about the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G are yet to be revealed. However, Samsung said that while the Galaxy A53 5G will debut in select markets from April 1, the Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22. Both models will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colours.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched at a starting price of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and the Galaxy A32 5G was introduced at an initial price of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Alongside the new Galaxy A-series models, Samsung introduced a new Onyx colour of the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live that will debut in April to complement the new phones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It carries the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an IP67-certified build that has dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Supported charger isn't available in the retail box, though. Besides, the phone measures 159.6x74.8x8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

Just like the Galaxy A53 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It, though, carries a different 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It has the quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which has an f/1.8 lens on top. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

samsung galaxy a33 5g image Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G carries a 90Hz display
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with up to 256GB of internal storage that supports expansion of up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Connectivity options, onboard sensors, and the battery of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G are identical to those of the Galaxy A53 5G. However, the phone measures 159.7x74x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams. It also has an IP67-certified build.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
