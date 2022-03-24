Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update

Samsung Galaxy A52s owners have reported issues with their handsets on the company’s forums.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2022 12:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update

Samsung rolled out the Android 12 update to users in Europe and India in January

  • Samsung Galaxy A52s was launched in India in September 2021
  • The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s was updated to Android 12 earlier this year

Samsung Galaxy A52s users are reportedly complaining of issues after installing the Android 12 update on the smartphone, reporting cases of increased battery drain and problems while receiving calls. Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone was launched last year as the company's most powerful mid-range smartphone, equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was updated to Android 12 earlier this year, with the company's One UI 4.0 skin running on top.

Users have taken to the Samsung Galaxy forums in order to report issues after installing the Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52s, first spotted by SamMobile. Among the posts on the forum is a recent complaint regarding battery performance on the handset after updating to Android 12. The user claims they experienced reduced battery backup after installing the February security update and resetting their phone.

Similarly, another post by a user posted a few weeks ago claims that their Samsung Galaxy A52s screen goes black after swiping on the screen to receive a call, preventing them from ending the call without using the power button to wake up the screen. According to the post, the issue appears to occur when the smartphone is taken out of the user's pocket.

Meanwhile, an earlier post by another user asks whether it would be possible to stay on Android 11 while receiving security updates, in light of the issues faced by other users. The SamMobile report also states that users are facing performance issues on the Galaxy A52s 5G handset after installing the Android 12 update, including slower interface animations and janky scrolling. However, Gadgets 360 was unable to verify these complaints on the company's forums.

Samsung is yet to acknowledge the issues reported by users and suggest a fix. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for a comment. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good selfie camera
  • Fluid software experience
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording lacks stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A52s, Samsung Galaxy A52s Bug, Samsung Galaxy A52s Issue
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.