Samsung One UI 4.1 Update Being Rolled Out to Galaxy A52s 5G, A71 5G, S20 FE 4G: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 received the One UI 4.1 update a few days ago.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 31 March 2022 16:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has reportedly started getting the One UI 4.1 update in multiple locations

  • Samsung Galaxy A71 5G seems to have skipped the One UI 4.0 update
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has started getting the One UI 4.1 update
  • One UI 4.1 update brings a Smart Calendar

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G handsets. The update is believed to be rolled out in phases to eligible handsets. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 had received the One UI 4.1 update just a few days ago. The One UI 4.1 brings plenty of improvements alongside the obligatory bug fixes and security patches, among other features including a special virtual RAM feature.

XDA Developers first spotted the wider One UI 4.1 rollout via Reddit and reported that the update has rolled out on the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G handsets.

The One UI 4.1 update is reportedly reaching out to the global and South Korean variants of the Galaxy A52s 5G. The update is said to be live in Europe and South Korea at the moment and will see a wider rollout soon. The update to the Galaxy A52s 5G includes March 2022 security patches, as per the report. The One UI 4.1 update is also expected to address the bugs and issues that many Galaxy A52s 5G users have been facing since the One UI 4.0 update.

The Galaxy A71 5G seems to have skipped the One UI 4.0 update, by directly jumping to the One UI 4.1. The stable update is said to be currently rolling out to the global (SM-A716B) and Korean (SM-A716S) variants in UAE and South Korea. Along with the latest March 2022 patches, the update reportedly brings Android 12-specific features.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has also reportedly started getting the One UI 4.1 update in multiple locations. The update seems to be rolling out to the global Exynos (SM-G780F) and Snapdragon (SM-G780G) variants. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy Note 20 have already received the One UI 4.1 update.

As mentioned earlier, the One UI 4.1 brings plenty of improvements alongside the standard bug fixes and security patches. There is now a Smart Calendar that reads dates from all messaging apps and allows for an easier input in the actual Calendar app. The update also comes with RAM Plus — a feature that allows users to expand their available memory by 4GB. One UI 4.1 will offer a choice of four options between 2GB and 8GB.

Users can manually check for the One UI 4.1 update on their Samsung Galaxy handsets by heading to Settings > Software update. Users also have the option to grab the new release directly from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on their Galaxy device.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 4G, One UI 4 1
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS, Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched in China: Price, Specifications

