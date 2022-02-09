Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51 to Now Get Only 2 Updates in a Year, Down From 4

Samsung Galaxy A51 last received an update in February 2022.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 February 2022 17:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 was released in January 2020
  • The smartphone is eligible for Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update
  • Galaxy A51 previously used to get quarterly security updates

Samsung Galaxy A51, one of the more popular smartphones in the company's mid-range segment, will now only receive two updates per year instead of four, as per Samsung's website. Most Samsung phones, including its A-series devices, are promised to receive three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone, which is a little over two years old and has only received one of three Android OS upgrades, has now been demoted to receive biannual security updates from quarterly earlier. Samsung Galaxy A51 had last received an update in February 2022. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, on the other hand, is still promised to get quarterly security updates.

Samsung usually promises to provide its smartphones with four years of security updates. These updates are released on a monthly, quarterly, or biannual basis depending on the phone. The Galaxy A51 previously got quarterly updates, meaning that the smartphone used to get a new update once every three months, which has now been changed to biannually as per Samsung's Dutch website, first spotted by GSMArena.

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in January 2020 and is now listed with a starting price of Rs. 27,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in four colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage of Galaxy A51 can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging support.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 update, Galaxy
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
