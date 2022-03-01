Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Galaxy F23 5G Tipped to Launch in March

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy F23 5G are tipped to run on Android 12.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 March 2022 14:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Galaxy F23 5G Tipped to Launch in March

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F23 is a rumoured successor to the Galaxy F22 (pictured) launched last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could launch with Exynos 1200
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is a rumoured successor to last year’s Galaxy F22
  • Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of both smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, suggesting the smartphone could soon be launched in the country. The smartphone was previously spotted in a Google Play Console listing and on the Bluetooth SIG and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites as well. The benchmark listing suggests the smartphone could launch with an Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood. Meanwhile, the company's Galaxy F23 smartphone is tipped to launch later this month with 5G connectivity and could be priced under Rs. 20,000, according to a report.

The listing for the smartphone, which bears the model number SM-A3360, shows the handset sporting a Samsung s5e8825 SoC, or the Exynos 2100 chipset. The handset is listed to come with 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 12. The smartphone, tipped to be dubbed Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, has a single-core score of 727 points and a multi-core score of 1,852 points on Geekbench.

Samsung is also gearing up to launch another F-Series smartphone, according to a report by IANS. The smartphone is tipped to launch in the second week of March, and could be the rumoured Galaxy F23 5G smartphone, which was recently spotted on the company's website.

According to the report, which cites unnamed sources, the company could launch a new F-series smartphone that could be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series SoC and come with 5G connectivity. The smartphone is also said to be priced under Rs. 20,000, according to the report. Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details regarding specifications of the Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with a hole-punch cutout. Previous renders suggest the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could run on a 5,000mAh battery, according to reports. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications (expected)

Spotted on Geekbench in January, the Samsung Galaxy F23 is a rumoured successor to the Samsung Galaxy F22 that was launched last year. The benchmark listing for the handset suggests the smartphone could launch with a 2.21GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood, such as the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The listing also tips the smartphone to come with 6GB of RAM, and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of the Galaxy F23 smartphone.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Ukraine Crisis: Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Halt Film Releases in Russia

