Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 concept renders have also been leaked.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 February 2022 18:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy A53 may get a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 could come with triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may get Galaxy S22 Ultra-like rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 may get a 64-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53 have been spotted on SDPPI certification website in Indonesia, as per a report. These A-series smartphones have been in the news over the past few months because they have got certifications in various countries and leaked in renders. Meanwhile, Galaxy M23 has made it to the Bluetooth SIG website. Reports have suggested that the Galaxy M23 could be a rebranded Galaxy F23 handset that was recently spotted on Geekbench. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 alleged renders have also surfaced online.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 were spotted on SDPPI certification website with SM-A336E and SM-A536E model numbers. The certification does not delve out any information about the specifications of the handsets but suggests that they will be launched soon. Smartphones with these model numbers were previously spotted on Bluetooth SIG website tipping that they will come with Bluetooth v5.1. In fact, the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 were also seen on Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with hole-punch cutout, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

The TENAA listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could sport a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The information about the SoC was provided by the alleged Geekbench listing, which suggested that the handset will be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may come with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. There could be a 32-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, the phone could pack a 32-megapixel camera and may come with a 5,000mAh battery.

In another development, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G has reportedly cropped up on Bluetooth SIG platform with model numbers SM-E236B_DS and SM-M236B_DS. The listing suggests the phone will come with a Bluetooth v5. It is also spotted spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with model number SM-M236B/DS. The listing suggests that the phone will come with a 25W changer that carries model number EP-TA800, and microSD card support.

A previous report hinted that the Galaxy M23 phone could be a rebranded Galaxy F23 5G, which made it to the Geekbench listing last month. The phone is listed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The listing also says that the phone runs on Android 12 and packs 6GB of RAM.

samsung galaxy z fold 4 renders ben geskin intext Samsung galaxy z fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to get a quad rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Meanwhile, alleged concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have surfaced online. While one set of images have been shared by tipster Ben Geskin, the other set is leaked by Apple Lab. The image leaked by Geskin tip a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like quad camera setup. However, the ones shared by Apple Lab suggest a new design, larger screen, and a new camera system.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A33, Samsung Galaxy A33 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M23, Samsung Galaxy M23 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Chip Shortage Feeds Frustration, Inflation in US

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.