Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13 4G are said to pack 5,000mAh batteries.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 March 2022 12:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A13 4G may carry quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 tipped to get full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 price could start from EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,000)
  • Both phones could launch in Europe soon

Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13 4G renders and specifications have surfaced online once again. As per a new report, the smartphones could share a similar design in terms of their rear camera modules. Both phones are also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The report also says that Samsung will soon launch Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G, and Galaxy A53 mid-range smartphones. The news comes a day after the 4G version of the Galaxy A13 was reportedly spotted on the NBTC certification site as well as on support pages in India, the UK, Russia, and Switzerland.

The renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A33, as well as Galaxy A13 4G smartphones, were shared by German publication WinFuture. The images shared by the publication suggest that both the Samsung smartphones will get a quad rear camera setup and that their rear camera cutouts will be identical. However, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G does not seem to have a camera bulge as seen in Galaxy A33 renders. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is tipped to feature an Infinity V display, while the Galaxy A33 may sport an Infinity-U panel.

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy A33 is said to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC, which could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

A previous development also suggests that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and its quad rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is also said to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel as well as a 2-megapixel sensor. Another report suggests that Galaxy A33 5G could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, though its recent listing on the Google Play Console indicated Exynos 2100.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications (rumoured)

It is to be noted that Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in the US, and now its 4G version can be expected soon.

The new WinFuture report suggests that Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will initially only be launched in Europe, and the LTE version will be significantly different from the Galaxy A13 5G in terms of looks and features. The phone is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch PLS LCD full-HD (2408x1080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could come with an Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage with the option to expand it via a microSD card.

For photography, the phone is tipped to pack a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other cameras in the setup include a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel shooters for depth and macro shots. These specifications are in line with an earlier report that also claimed the phone will start at a price of EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A33, Samsung Galaxy A33 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Samsung, Galaxy
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Twitter-Shaming Firms to Action Over Russia Invasion

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Renders Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  5. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  6. MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
  8. MWC 2022: Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 50 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  10. Chinese State-Owned Firms Push 5G Credentials Despite US Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for March 9: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  3. Ukraine Crisis: G7 Looks to Stop Crypto Assets’ Use as Russia Sanctions Dodge Punitive Measures
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  5. Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Twitter-Shaming Firms to Action Over Russia Invasion
  6. Samsung Galaxy Phones Seem to Be Throttling Performance on Select Android Apps, Games
  7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Support Launched in India
  8. Google Blocks Russia’s RT, Sputnik Apps From Play Store in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches for Self-Reliance in Semiconductor, Make in India
  10. Russia-Controlled RT, Sputnik Banned by EU Over Ukraine Disinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.