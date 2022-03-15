Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to go live during the upcoming Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17. Ahead of the official announcement, renders of the smartphone, along with its specifications and Europe pricing details have leaked online. As per the latest leak, the Galaxy A-series phone will be powered by Exynos 1280 SoC. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to come with a waterdrop-style notch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to feature triple rear cameras headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is said to be offered in four distinct colours.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has shared the price, renders, and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone. As per the leak, the handset will cost EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is said to be offered in Black, Blue, Peach, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

As per the report, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will run on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. It is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display (2,400×1,080 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 412 pixels per inch (ppi). The display is said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As mentioned, the leaked renders show a waterdrop-style notch on the display for the front camera. The upcoming Samsung phone could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and a base clock speed of 2GHz.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup is said to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, alongside a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens for portraits. For selfies and video chats, the handset is expected to feature a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front. The camera setup is said to support features such as Slow Motion, Super Night Mode, and 4K UHD video recording at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the phone will reportedly include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. Additionally, Galaxy A33 5G is said to carry sensors including accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, luminance sensor, proximity sensor, and magnetic sensor. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could feature will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and support face unlock feature, as per the report.

The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. Samsung is unlikely to provide a charger brick bundled with the Galaxy A33 5G. As per the report, Galaxy A33 5G will sport a dual stereo speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. Further, the smartphone is said to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to measure 159.7x 74 x 8.1mm and weigh 186 grams.