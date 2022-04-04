Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India has been tipped online — ahead of the company's official announcement. The new Samsung phone debuted in the country alongside the Galaxy A73 5G last week. The South Korean company, though, has not yet revealed its pricing details. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with quad rear cameras and carries up to 8GB of RAM. It is also powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone will be available in two distinct variants to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India will be set at Rs. 28,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 91Mobiles reports, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB model that is said to be available with a price tag of Rs. 29,999.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was launched in Europe at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

The Galaxy A33 5G was announced in India in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colours. However, Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing details of the phone in the country. The Galaxy A73 5G, though, received a price tag few days after launch.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Samsung phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also comes with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has offered a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Galaxy A33 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. The phone comes with a range of connectivity options, including 5G and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, though a supported charger is not bundled in the box.

