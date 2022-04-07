Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India has been confirmed officially via the company website. The new Samsung phone debuted in the country alongside the Galaxy A73 5G last week. The prices of the two storage variants of the handset were tipped online a few days ago. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with quad rear cameras and carries up to 8GB of RAM. It is also powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone will be available in two distinct storage variants and four different colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is priced at Rs. 28,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model comes at a price of Rs. 29,999. The confirmed prices of the Galaxy A33 5G variants matches with the prices that were leaked by a tipster a few days ago.

The smartphone comes in four different colour variants — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was launched in Europe at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Samsung phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also comes with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has offered a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Galaxy A33 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G also features 128GB of onboard storage as standard. The phone comes with a range of connectivity options, including 5G and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, though a supported charger is not bundled in the box.

