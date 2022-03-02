Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Launch Could Be Imminent as the Phone Receives Certification in Thailand

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has appeared on NBTC with model number SM-A336E/DSN.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2022 14:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Launch Could Be Imminent as the Phone Receives Certification in Thailand

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G expected to succeed the Galaxy A32 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may debut in different storage variants
  • The Samsung phone is rumoured to have quad rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G recently appeared on Google Play Console

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G launch could be just around the corner as the phone has apparently received a certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The new Samsung phone is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched by the South Korean tech giant in January last year. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is speculated to come with features such as quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design.

As initially spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has appeared on the NBTC website. The phone has received the certification for model number SM-A336E/DSN. Its listing also suggests that the Galaxy A33 5G will come with dual-SIM support and offer 5G connectivity.

In addition to the certification from Thailand, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G recently surfaced on Google Play Console with a slightly different model number — SM-A336B. The phone has also been listed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) with model numbers SM-A336B, SM-A336E, and SM-A336M.

This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may come in different variants. The distinct suffix in the model numbers could also be specific to the market the phone is launching.

However, Samsung has not yet confirmed any details about the Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the rumour mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It may include a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Some reports suggested that the Galaxy A33 5G could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, though the listing on the Google Play Console indicated Exynos 2100.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Suspends US Senate Candidate Vicky Hartzler for Hateful Conduct

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.