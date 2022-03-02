Samsung Galaxy A33 5G launch could be just around the corner as the phone has apparently received a certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The new Samsung phone is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched by the South Korean tech giant in January last year. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is speculated to come with features such as quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design.

As initially spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has appeared on the NBTC website. The phone has received the certification for model number SM-A336E/DSN. Its listing also suggests that the Galaxy A33 5G will come with dual-SIM support and offer 5G connectivity.

In addition to the certification from Thailand, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G recently surfaced on Google Play Console with a slightly different model number — SM-A336B. The phone has also been listed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) with model numbers SM-A336B, SM-A336E, and SM-A336M.

This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may come in different variants. The distinct suffix in the model numbers could also be specific to the market the phone is launching.

However, Samsung has not yet confirmed any details about the Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the rumour mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It may include a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Some reports suggested that the Galaxy A33 5G could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, though the listing on the Google Play Console indicated Exynos 2100.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.