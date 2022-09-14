Samsung Galaxy A32 has been out for over a year now. During this time, Samsung also launched its successor the Galaxy A33 5G. Now, the Galaxy A32 is finally receiving a price cut in the Indian market. The prices of both of its configuration options have been reduced to place them in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. To recall, the Galaxy A32 arrived in India last year in March with a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which was priced at Rs. 21,999. Samsung also launched an 8GB RAM variant later in the year.

Samsung Galaxy A32 new prices in India

Depending on the seller, the Samsung Galaxy A32's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased for as low as Rs. 18,500 via Amazon. This model was launched in March last year for Rs. 21,999.

In addition, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of this Samsung smartphone now costs, based on the seller, Rs. 18,750. This increased memory variant of the Galaxy A32 arrived last year in November with a price of Rs. 23,499.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

This handset has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

It features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy A32 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 20 hours of uninterrupted video playback time. It also supports 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A32 is 8.4mm thin and weighs about 184g. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that features a microSD card slot for expanding internal storage (up to 1TB). It also features an under-display fingerprint sensor. This is a 4G handset that also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

