Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India on September 1, 2021.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 June 2022 12:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (pictured) comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Both Samsung smartphones come with quad rear cameras
  • Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inch display

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G has started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch in certain regions, according to a report. The update is said to be currently available in South Korean market for Galaxy A32 5G and in some Asian and European countries for Galaxy A52s 5G. Other regions are expected to get the update for both the smartphones soon. Galaxy A32 5G was launched in the European market in January last year. On the other hand, Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India in September 2021.

According to a report from Sammobile, the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone from Samsung has started receiving the latest June 2022 Android security patch in the South Korean market with the firmware version A326KKSU3BVF1. The update is said to bring fixes for over 66 privacy and security-related vulnerabilities. The smartphone may also get general UI-related big fixes and stability improvements with the update.

The Galaxy A52s 5G has also started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch in some Asian and European countries, as per another report from Sammobile. The update is said to be currently available in Italy, Taiwan, Netherlands, and the UK with the firmware version A528BXXS1CVF1.

The Samsung smartphones should automatically receive the latest June 2022 Android security patch. If they have not, eligible users can manually update their smartphones by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Galaxy A32 5G was launched in the European market in January 2021. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V touchscreen with a thick chin and HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB RAM and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A32 5G had earlier reportedly started receiving the One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 update in April this year.

According to an another report, Galaxy A52s 5G had started receiving the One UI 4.1 update in March this year that brought plenty of improvements to the handset. It was launched in India on September 1, 2021 with a quad rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good selfie camera
  • Fluid software experience
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording lacks stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Android 12, One UI 4 1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed in Official Renders, Allegedly Bags BIS Certification

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Review: Camera-Focused
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  6. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  7. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  8. Oppo K10 5G Sale in India Today at 12pm: All Details
  9. Milky Way May Have 4.42 Hostile Alien Civilisations, States New Study
  10. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Is Reportedly Working to Add Online Games to Microsoft Teams, May Feature Solitaire, Connect 4
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed in Official Renders, Allegedly Bags BIS Certification
  4. Adobe Reportedly Planning to Introduce Freemium Version of Photoshop for Browsers Soon
  5. Coinbase Trims Workforce by 18 Percent Two Months After Pitching Jobs in India
  6. 5G Spectrum to Go on Auction by July-End, Union Cabinet Approves DoT’s Proposal
  7. Apple Rumoured to Launch 14.1-Inch iPad With Traditional LED Display in Early 2023
  8. Big Tech Antitrust Bill May Pass in US Parliament Soon Despite Opposition From Amazon, Google
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Top Deals, Discounts, and Offers on Laptops
  10. Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix Unveils Reality Series With $4.56 Million Prize Money
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.