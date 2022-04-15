Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has reportedly started getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Thailand. The update is said to bring the latest custom skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the March 2022 security patch for the Galaxy A-series handset. The Android 12 update for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8. Samsung recently rolled out the security update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was unveiled in January last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is currently rolling out for users in Thailand. The update reportedly comes with firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8 and carries the March Android security patch. It is available for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G units in Thailand with model number SM-A326B.

The update reportedly includes fixes for more than 50 vulnerabilities affecting Samsung and Google software alongside system improvements. It comes with a RAM Plus feature that allows Galaxy A32 5G users to expand their available memory. Features including Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Widgets, and improved low-light portrait photography are the other major highlights of One UI 4.1. Further, there will be a Smart Calendar and some camera tweaks.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy A32 5G users will get the latest update automatically. They can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and have at least 50 percent or more charge.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was launched in the European market in January last year with a starting price tag of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800). The handset has not been unveiled in India yet.

A 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display, an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage are the major highlights of the phone. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It features a 13-megapixel selfie camera as well. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.