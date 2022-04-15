Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G update comes with firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 April 2022 18:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was launched in January last year

Highlights
  • Samsung started rolling out a new security update for Galaxy A32 5G
  • Galaxy A32 5G users in Thailand are reportedly receiving the update
  • The latest update is said to include bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has reportedly started getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Thailand. The update is said to bring the latest custom skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the March 2022 security patch for the Galaxy A-series handset. The Android 12 update for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8. Samsung recently rolled out the security update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was unveiled in January last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is currently rolling out for users in Thailand. The update reportedly comes with firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8 and carries the March Android security patch. It is available for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G units in Thailand with model number SM-A326B.

The update reportedly includes fixes for more than 50 vulnerabilities affecting Samsung and Google software alongside system improvements. It comes with a RAM Plus feature that allows Galaxy A32 5G users to expand their available memory. Features including Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Widgets, and improved low-light portrait photography are the other major highlights of One UI 4.1. Further, there will be a Smart Calendar and some camera tweaks.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy A32 5G users will get the latest update automatically. They can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and have at least 50 percent or more charge.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was launched in the European market in January last year with a starting price tag of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800). The handset has not been unveiled in India yet.

A 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display, an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage are the major highlights of the phone. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It features a 13-megapixel selfie camera as well. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain

