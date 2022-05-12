Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A31’s Android 12 update is reportedly rolling out in Russia.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 May 2022 19:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A31 users are said to have started receiving Android 12

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in March 2020
  • Update is expected to roll out in more countries over the next few days
  • Android 12 update for the Galaxy A31 is currently limited to Russia

Samsung Galaxy A31 is reportedly receiving its Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Russia. Launched in March 2020, the smartphone initially came with the Android 10-based One UI. The update is currently rolling out in Russia and is expected to reach more countries over the next few days. The new update will add a redesigned user interface with colour palette feature, better stock applications and more. The Samsung device received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in April last year and is currently listed to receive biannual security updates.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A31 has started receiving its Android 12 update along with the South Korean company's One UI 4.1 in Russia. The report further added that the new update is expected to reach users in more countries over the next few days. However, there are no details on when the update will be available for users in India.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Android 12 update features

The Samsung Galaxy A31's Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update will bring several new features to the mid-range smartphone.

The update brings the April 2022 Security Patch to the smartphone that fixes over 80 privacy and security vulnerabilities. It also brings the firmware version A315FXXU1DVD8 to the Samsung device. Along with the security patch, the update comes with a renewed user interface design with Colour Palette feature and improved stock applications.

Along with the cosmetic and security updates to the user interface, the update also offers better privacy and performance improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 should update to Android 12 automatically, but if it hasn't, you can manually update it by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

The smartphone started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in April 2021 starting with South Korea and later expanding to the international market. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is currently listed on Samsung's website under the list of phones which are supposed to get security updates biannually.

Recently, Samsung had also reportedly started rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Samsung Galaxy A51 in Saudi Arabia and South Africa as part of a broader plan to push updates for the smartphone.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Vivid display
  • One UI is good
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming system performance
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t quick
  • Slightly boring design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Android 12, One UI 4.1, Samsung Galaxy A31
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Launched in India; Zenbook 14 OLED Debuts, Vivobook Models Refreshed
Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  3. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  7. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  8. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  9. Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC Launched: Price, Details
  10. Infinix Note 12i With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Sonos Ray Budget Soundbar With Dolby Digital Support Launched: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date Set for May 19, Now Deleted Official YouTube Video Tips
  4. Black Hole Image of Sagittarius A* Unveiled by Scientists, From the Centre of the Milky Way Galaxy
  5. Parkinson’s Disease Might Find Potential Treatment in These Designer Neurons
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked Renders Hint at a Lighter Device, to Miss Built-in S Pen Slot
  7. Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets
  8. Oppo Reno 8 SE Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation
  10. Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.