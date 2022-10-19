Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Feature 90Hz AMOLED Display

Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Feature 90Hz AMOLED Display

Samsung Galaxy A24 is said to be powered by a three-year-old Exynos 7904 chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 October 2022 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A24 is tipped to launch as the successor to the Galaxy A23 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy A24 may pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • The handset could feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A24 said to feature 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications have been leaked online, ahead of the arrival of the purported successor to the Galaxy A23 smartphone. According to details shared by a Vietnamese publication, the upcoming handset will be powered by Samsung's older Exynos 7904 chipset and pack a 4,000mAh battery. Unlike previous affordable A-Series phones, the Galaxy A24 is tipped to sport an AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone is also said to feature a 48-megapixel camera with support for optical image stabilisation.

According to report by The Pixel, the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy A23 will feature a major improvement. The Galaxy A24 is said to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its predecessor was equipped with a LCD display, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While the display of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A24 is tipped to receive an upgrade, the handset is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. Unlike the Snapdragon 680 SoC that featured on the Galaxy A23, the upcoming handset is tipped to use a three-year-old chipset, built on the company's 14nm FinFET process and used in Samsung phones launched in 2019. The handset will reportedly feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A24 handset is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera, which could be a macro camera or a depth sensor. It could also feature a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. Back in July, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 could be launched without a depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is also tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery, along with support for 15W fast charging, but the report states that this information is “inauthenticated” (translated from Vietnamese). Readers might recall that the Samsung Galaxy A23 offers support for 25W fast charging over a USB Type-C port.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A24, Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
