Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 could feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 July 2022 19:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to succeed the Galaxy A33 (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 are said to be in the works as the next offerings from the South Korean smartphone company. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones could debut next year, and Samsung is reportedly considering ditching the depth-sensing rear cameras from these upcoming models. With this, the Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 could pack triple rear cameras unlike their predecessors, which sported a quad rear camera setup. The handsets may follow in the footsteps of the newly launched Galaxy M13, Redmi K50i, and Moto G82 5G, among others.

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), Samsung is planning to drop depth sensors from upcoming mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company is reportedly planning to counter the likes of Chinese smartphone makers by improving the camera specifications of the remaining sensors. The rumoured Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 models are said to debut with triple rear cameras next year.

According to the report, the triple rear camera unit of Galaxy A24 will include a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy A34, on the other hand, is said to pack a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The camera setup of Galaxy A54 could feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter and a 5-megapixel camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 will be succeeding the Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A53, respectively. All these available models feature a quad rear camera module. The purported move by the South Korean company would not just help in strengthening the essential camera specifications for the other sensors but also is likely to reduce the cost of the handsets.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
