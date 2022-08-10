Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A23e Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Tip Waterdrop Style Notch Display

Samsung Galaxy A23e Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display

Samsung Galaxy A23e is said to debut with a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2022 16:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23e Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display

Photo Credit: Pricebaba/ @OnLeaks

Leaked renders show Samsung Galaxy A23e in two shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 was launched recently
  • The Galaxy A23e doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A23e is tipped to pack a fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A23e is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not been shared by the South Korean brand yet, but ahead of an official announcement, renders of the phone have leaked online suggesting the design and a few of its specifications. The leaked renders suggest a waterdrop-style notch display for the Samsung Galaxy A23e. It is tipped to come with a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display and could sport a single camera at the rear. The Samsung Galaxy A23e is likely to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A23 5G that debuted recently.

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Pricebaba, leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A23e. The leaked renders show the device in black and white colours with the Galaxy branding at the back. The display is seen with a waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera. The Galaxy A23e is seen to have a single camera sensor on the rear arranged in the upper left corner of the device alongside an LED flash. Further, the power button and the volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the smartphone.

As per the leak, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A23e will run on Android 12 based on One UI 5.1. It could sport a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display. It is tipped to include a single rear camera and there could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset could pack a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The Galaxy A23e is expected to come with support for 25W fast wired charging. There could be a dedicated microSD card slot and the phone is said to measure 149.8 x 70.7 x 8.9mm.

The rumoured Galaxy A23e is likely to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A23 5G that was launched last week. But since there's no official confirmation from Samsung yet, these are just speculations.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G sports a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage. A quad rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery, and fingerprint scanner are the other key highlights of the phone.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A23e, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Former Twitter Employee Convicted of Spying for Saudi Arabia, Accessing Private User Data

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A23e Renders, Specifications Surface Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With Temperature Sensor Launched: Details
  2. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  4. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  5. Lenovo Legion Y70 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  7. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man Remastered PC
  10. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details
  2. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details
  3. China Launches 16 New Satellites Into Orbit for Commercial Remote Sensing, Atmospheric Imaging: Report
  4. Pegasus Spyware Creator NSO Group Has Large Presence in Europe With 22 Active Contracts: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Foxconn Feels Sting of Fewer Smartphone Sales, Says Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  8. RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice
  9. Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details
  10. Policybazaar Vulnerabilities Exposed Personal Details of Lakhs of Customers, Defence Personnel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.