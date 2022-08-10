Samsung Galaxy A23e is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not been shared by the South Korean brand yet, but ahead of an official announcement, renders of the phone have leaked online suggesting the design and a few of its specifications. The leaked renders suggest a waterdrop-style notch display for the Samsung Galaxy A23e. It is tipped to come with a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display and could sport a single camera at the rear. The Samsung Galaxy A23e is likely to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A23 5G that debuted recently.

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Pricebaba, leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A23e. The leaked renders show the device in black and white colours with the Galaxy branding at the back. The display is seen with a waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera. The Galaxy A23e is seen to have a single camera sensor on the rear arranged in the upper left corner of the device alongside an LED flash. Further, the power button and the volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the smartphone.

As per the leak, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A23e will run on Android 12 based on One UI 5.1. It could sport a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display. It is tipped to include a single rear camera and there could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset could pack a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The Galaxy A23e is expected to come with support for 25W fast wired charging. There could be a dedicated microSD card slot and the phone is said to measure 149.8 x 70.7 x 8.9mm.

The rumoured Galaxy A23e is likely to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A23 5G that was launched last week. But since there's no official confirmation from Samsung yet, these are just speculations.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G sports a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage. A quad rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery, and fingerprint scanner are the other key highlights of the phone.