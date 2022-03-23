Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 specifications have surfaced online, ahead of the launch of the smartphones. Both the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 are tipped to sport 6.6-inch displays and pack 5,000mAh batteries. The Samsung Galaxy A23 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, while the Galaxy A13 is tipped to feature an Exynos 850 SoC under the hood. Samsung is yet to reveal details of both smartphones, such as pricing, specifications, and when they will be launched.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications (expected)

According to details shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A23 will offer a RAM expansion feature that utilises up to 8GB of unused storage space, according to the tipster.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is said to feature a quad camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The handset is also tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A23 will pack a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W charging. According to the tipster, the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and measures 165.4x76.9x8.4mm and weighs 195 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications (expected)

The tipster has also shared details of the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone, which is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, like the Samsung Galaxy A23 handset. It will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is also said to offer a RAM expansion feature that utilises up to 6GB of unused storage space, like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 is tipped to feature a quad camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The handset is also tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is also said to run on a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 15W charging. The handset is tipped to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and measures 165.1x76.1x8.8mm and weighs 195 grams, according to the tipster.