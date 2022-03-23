Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications Spotted Ahead of India Launch

Both Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A13 are tipped to feature 6.6-inch displays.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2022 15:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications Spotted Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 (pictured) is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 could be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Both smartphones are tipped to feature 5,000mAh batteries
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 is said to feature an Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 specifications have surfaced online, ahead of the launch of the smartphones. Both the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 are tipped to sport 6.6-inch displays and pack 5,000mAh batteries. The Samsung Galaxy A23 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, while the Galaxy A13 is tipped to feature an Exynos 850 SoC under the hood. Samsung is yet to reveal details of both smartphones, such as pricing, specifications, and when they will be launched.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications (expected)

According to details shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A23 will offer a RAM expansion feature that utilises up to 8GB of unused storage space, according to the tipster.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is said to feature a quad camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The handset is also tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A23 will pack a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W charging. According to the tipster, the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and measures 165.4x76.9x8.4mm and weighs 195 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications (expected)

The tipster has also shared details of the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone, which is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, like the Samsung Galaxy A23 handset. It will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is also said to offer a RAM expansion feature that utilises up to 6GB of unused storage space, like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 is tipped to feature a quad camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The handset is also tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is also said to run on a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 15W charging. The handset is tipped to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and measures 165.1x76.1x8.8mm and weighs 195 grams, according to the tipster.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23

Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out to All Users: How to Link

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications Spotted Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  3. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  6. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
  9. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  10. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now
  2. Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile
  3. Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup
  4. Tencent Posts Slowest-Ever Sale Rise in Q4, Regulation Impact Set to Ease
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Uber Launches Advisory Council to Address Drivers' Concerns in India
  7. PUBG Developer Krafton Teams Up With Solana Blockchain, Likely to Add Crypto and NFT Twist to Games
  8. Avatar 2 Teaser Trailer to Debut in Front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Screenings: Report
  9. Apex Legends Leak Allegedly Reveals Unannounced Heroes, Maps, Weapons, and More From Next 9 Seasons
  10. Russia Could Consider Using the Digital Ruble as Reserve Currency to Boost Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.