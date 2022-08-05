Samsung Galaxy A23 5G leaked renders along with specifications have reportedly surfaced online. The smartphone could feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a quad rear camera setup. Leaked renders also have suggested the overall design of the upcoming smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has also been said to come in four colour options and offer 25W fast charging. Recently, the smartphone was also reportedly spotted on a European retailer's website, tipping its pricing details. It was said that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could come with a price tag of EUR 300.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G renders and specifications had been leaked via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. His tweet is no longer available, so we suggest you take these specifications with a pinch of salt. The renders reveal that the smartphone could be launched in four colour options- black, blue, pink gold, and white.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, according to the leak. It could come powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset along with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB inbuilt storage. The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will run on Android 12 and will have Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone could carry a quad rear camera setup. It is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, it could get an 8-megapixel resolution housed inside an Infinity-V notch, as per the report.

Other than this, the Galaxy A23 5G is said to weigh 200g and measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm. It also reportedly supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was recently listed on an unspecified European retailers website with a price tag of EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model.

Notably, Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A23 5G yet. Although, it has already been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website as well as on Geekbench.