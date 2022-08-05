Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked, Said to Offer 25W Fast Charging: Report

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked, Said to Offer 25W Fast Charging: Report

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could come in four colour options.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 5 August 2022 12:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked, Said to Offer 25W Fast Charging: Report

Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G reportedly features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could reportedly feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display
  • The smartphone is said to run Android 12
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G leaked renders along with specifications have reportedly surfaced online. The smartphone could feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a quad rear camera setup. Leaked renders also have suggested the overall design of the upcoming smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has also been said to come in four colour options and offer 25W fast charging. Recently, the smartphone was also reportedly spotted on a European retailer's website, tipping its pricing details. It was said that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could come with a price tag of EUR 300.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G renders and specifications had been leaked via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. His tweet is no longer available, so we suggest you take these specifications with a pinch of salt. The renders reveal that the smartphone could be launched in four colour options- black, blue, pink gold, and white.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, according to the leak. It could come powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset along with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB inbuilt storage. The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will run on Android 12 and will have Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone could carry a quad rear camera setup. It is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, it could get an 8-megapixel resolution housed inside an Infinity-V notch, as per the report.

Other than this, the Galaxy A23 5G is said to weigh 200g and measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm. It also reportedly supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was recently listed on an unspecified European retailers website with a price tag of EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model.

Notably, Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A23 5G yet. Although, it has already been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website as well as on Geekbench.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Android 12, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
SpaceX Launches South Korea’s First Lunar Orbiter Danuri on Falcon 9 Rocket
Apple Reportedly Accused of Mishandling Sexual Misconduct Complaints by Women Workers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked, Said to Offer 25W Fast Charging: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. OnePlus 10T Cases, Tempered Glass Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y22 Series Storage Options, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  2. Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report
  3. Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland
  4. Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says
  5. Meta Expands NFT Showcase Feature on Instagram to More Than 100 Countries Across Regions
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series to Launch on August 10, Alleged Live Images Surface
  7. Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero
  8. Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App
  9. Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Coinbase, BlackRock Join Hands to Focus on Institutional Investors in Crypto Sphere
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.