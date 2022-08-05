Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6 Inch Infinity V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details

Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A23 5G.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 August 2022 18:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (pictured) features four colour options

  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by an octa-core SoC
  • The Galaxy A23 5G gets a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone comes with dual-band Wi-Fi support

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has been silently launched by the South Korean tech giant today. The smartphone has been listed on the official company website with some specifications and images. The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. It runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Although, Samsung didn't specify the SoC, they did mention that it is powered by an octa-core chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, and features Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi support for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price, availability (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G pricing and availability details are yet to be announced by the South Korean company. To gain some perspective, we can look at the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The Galaxy A22 5G was launched in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage was priced at Rs. 21,999. Therefore, we can expect Samsung to price the new Galaxy A23 5G similarly. It features Grey, Mint, and Violet colour options.

In the images shared by Samsung, the Galaxy A23 5G can be seen in Pink, Blue, White, and Black colour options. The company is yet to announce the marketing names for each of these colour options. Samsung has also not revealed the names of the countries Galaxy A23 5G has launched in.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It sports a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. It features 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. It also gets 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via microSD. Although, Samsung is yet to specify the name of the chipset, the company has only revealed that the Galaxy A23 5G is powered by an octa-core SoC.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G sports a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary rear camera also gets optical image stabilisation support. At the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The company said that the availability of the camera sensor may vary depending on the market.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 support for connectivity. It gets a fingerprint scanner, a gyro sensor, an accelerometer, a Geomagnetic sensor, a Grip sensor, a Virtual Lighting sensor, and a Virtual Proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm in dimensions, and weighs about 197g.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Amazon to Acquire Roomba-Maker iRobot for About $1.7 Billion

