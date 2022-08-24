Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G European Price Leaked, 3 Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was unveiled globally earlier this month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 August 2022 10:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G European Price Leaked, 3 Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may launch in multiple colours in Europe

  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets 50-megapixel camera
  • It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was launched in Taiwan

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G European price and colour options have been leaked by a tipster. The development comes a few days after Samsung unveiled the smartphone globally and revealed its price, variants as well as colour options for the Taiwanese market. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Europe is claimed to be EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,750) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,150) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is tipped to come in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

It was originally unveiled in four colour options: Black, Blue, Peach, and White. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in Taiwan has been launched in Black, Blue, and Peach colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. However, in the European market, it looks like the phone will debut in 4GB RAM option only.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The handset comes with up to 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and also gets a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

