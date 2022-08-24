Samsung Galaxy A23 5G European price and colour options have been leaked by a tipster. The development comes a few days after Samsung unveiled the smartphone globally and revealed its price, variants as well as colour options for the Taiwanese market. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Europe is claimed to be EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,750) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,150) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is tipped to come in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

It was originally unveiled in four colour options: Black, Blue, Peach, and White. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in Taiwan has been launched in Black, Blue, and Peach colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. However, in the European market, it looks like the phone will debut in 4GB RAM option only.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The handset comes with up to 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and also gets a fingerprint scanner.