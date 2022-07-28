Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped via Retailer Website: Report

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could be available in Black, Light Blue, and White colour options.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 28 July 2022 11:38 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 is the 5G variant of the Galaxy A23 4G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is tipped to launch in three colour options
  • The Galaxy A23 4G was launched in India in March this year
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was reportedly spotted on a European retailer

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G pricing details have reportedly surfaced online. The handset was spotted on a European retailer's website, according to a report, tipping the pricing for the purported smartphone. The alleged listing for the Galaxy A23 5G also suggests that the phone could be launched in three colour options. While Samsung launched the Galaxy A23 4G in India earlier this year, there is no word from the South Korean manufacturer about plans to launch the Galaxy A23 smartphone.

According to a report by Gizpie, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was recently listed on an unspecified European retailer with a price tag of EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. Moreover, the report also suggests that the handset could be available in Black, Light Blue and White colour options.

While the purported listing mentions the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will be available in a 4GB + 64 GB storage option, there is no word on other storage variants.

As stated above, Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the A23 5G smartphone yet. It has previously been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website. The website has listed the smartphone in different variants with model numbers — SM-A236M, SM-A236B, and SM-A236E.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was also spotted in a Geekbench listing with model number “SM-A236U”. The listing suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 695 with an octa-core chipset and will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU. Moreover, it was also said that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could run Android 12 out of the box, which is likely to be based on OneUI 4.1 skin.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For the front camera, it is said to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is also expected to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the handset, which is said to be the 5G variant of the Galaxy A23 4G that was launched in India in March.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apoorva Sinha
