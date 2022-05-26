Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is reportedly making its way to Europe in the coming days.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 26 May 2022 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 is the 5G variant of the Galaxy A23 4G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may run Android 11
  • The Samsung phone could carry a 6.4-inch HD IPS display
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 4G variant was launched in India in March

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G variant is reportedly gearing up to launch soon in Europe. The South Korean giant unveiled the Galaxy A23 4G variant in India in March. The report does not suggest any further details about the smartphone such as price, specifications. However, we can speculate that the 5G will not get the Snapdragon 680 SoC found on the Galaxy A23 4G variant, as this chip doesn't offer 5G support. To recall, the Galaxy A23 4G runs on Android 12.

As per a new report by Galaxy Club, Samsung is planning to release a Galaxy A23 5G variant in the European markets. The report, though, does not make any confirmation regarding the exact launch timeframe of the upcoming smartphone. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could be a successor of the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G, at least in terms of cellular connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is said to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD. Under the hood, it may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, a previous report suggests that the Samsung smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, it may get a 13-megapixel sensor. The report also mentioned that the camera on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will have features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G made its debut in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,499. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1, as mentioned above.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A23 4G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Europe Launch, Android 11, Android 12, Samsung
iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
