Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has allegedly been spotted on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, suggesting three models and support for 25W fast charging. The Samsung smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. The specifications of the smartphone have already been tipped by its alleged Geekbench listing. The Galaxy A23 5G could run Android 12 out of the box, which is likely to be based on OneUI 4.1 skin. The smartphone was also spotted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently, hinting that it could make its debut in India as well.

As per the FCC listing, a smartphone with model numbers SM-A236M, SM-A236B, and SM-A236E — alleged to denote the target markets — have been spotted. The listing suggests that there will be three smartphone models with each having three variants said to belong to the Galaxy A23 5G. The base model number of the smartphone is SM-A236. The phone is listed to come with 25W fast charging, a triple rear camera, 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0.

It is to be noted here that a smartphone with SM-A236 as the base model number was spotted on Geekbench last month. Thought to be the Galaxy A23, the listing suggested that the upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone is also tipped to run Android 12 out of the box and come with 4GB of RAM.

As per a previous report, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A23 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, it may get a 13-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A23 has reportedly also been spotted on the BIS website hinting at its India launch.

