Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may come in three models with each having three variants.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 July 2022 16:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may get quad rear cameras (representative image)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was also spotted on Geekbench
  • The phone is said to run Android 12
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G also made it to BIS listing

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has allegedly been spotted on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, suggesting three models and support for 25W fast charging. The Samsung smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. The specifications of the smartphone have already been tipped by its alleged Geekbench listing. The Galaxy A23 5G could run Android 12 out of the box, which is likely to be based on OneUI 4.1 skin. The smartphone was also spotted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently, hinting that it could make its debut in India as well.

As per the FCC listing, a smartphone with model numbers SM-A236M, SM-A236B, and SM-A236E — alleged to denote the target markets — have been spotted. The listing suggests that there will be three smartphone models with each having three variants said to belong to the Galaxy A23 5G. The base model number of the smartphone is SM-A236. The phone is listed to come with 25W fast charging, a triple rear camera, 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0.

It is to be noted here that a smartphone with SM-A236 as the base model number was spotted on Geekbench last month. Thought to be the Galaxy A23, the listing suggested that the upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone is also tipped to run Android 12 out of the box and come with 4GB of RAM.

As per a previous report, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A23 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, it may get a 13-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A23 has reportedly also been spotted on the BIS website hinting at its India launch.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Binance Fined by Dutch Central Bank for Violating Country's Money-Laundering Laws

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  5. How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Online
  6. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  10. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
#Latest Stories
  1. US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Wins Regulatory Nod in Italy
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Price, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging
  4. Binance Fined by Dutch Central Bank for Violating Country's Money-Laundering Laws
  5. Realme 9 5G SE Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update: All Details
  6. India Calls for Global Support to Regulate Crypto as RBI Favours Ban, Details Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Spotted on NBTC Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals on Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle Announced Ahead of Upcoming Sale
  9. Researchers Rearrange Atomic Bonds by Making Molecule Undergo Transformations Using Precise Voltage
  10. Xbox Ultimate Game Sale: Best Deals on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.