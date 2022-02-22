Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G support page was spotted on Samsung's Russian website.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 February 2022 13:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website

Photo Credit: Collegedunia/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (pictured) said to get similar design language

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 4G to get Bluetooth v5 for connectivity
  • The smartphone may get dual-SIM support
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 4G said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G launch could be just around the corner. The smartphone's support page is now live on Samsung's website in Russia. Samsung is yet to share any information regarding the price, specifications, or even the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G has also been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website. Last week, the smartphone was spotted on a Geekbench listing, which suggested some of its key specifications. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As mentioned, the support page for Samsung Galaxy A23 4G is now live on Samsung's website in Russia. The support page does not divulge any information regarding the smartphone. However, it does mention the internal model designation SM-A235F/DSN — suggesting dual-SIM support — and hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone.

The Bluetooth SIG listing for Samsung Galaxy A23 4Gwas first spotted by MySmartPrice — along with the support page. The listing also mentions the internal model designation of the upcoming smartphone. However, there are five internal model designations listed — SM-A235F/DSN, SM-A235F, SM-A235F/DS, SM-A235M, and SM-A235M/DS — further hinting that the Galaxy A-series smartphone may get multiple versions. Furthermore, the listing also mentions that the smartphone will get Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Last week, Samsung Galaxy A23 4G was spotted on a listing on the Geekbench benchmarking website. As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, mated to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will reportedly run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Another report from last week shared some renders of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. It is being speculated that the 4G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a similar design as the 5G-enabled variant. The renders show a camera bump that houses the quad rear camera setup. The front is shown with a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone is shown with a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor and volume rocker on the right spine, with the left getting only a SIM tray. At the bottom, it will reportedly get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A23 4G, Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications, Bluetooth SIG, Galaxy
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
