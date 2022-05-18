Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A41 smartphones are reportedly receiving Android 12 software update in Russia. The software update for the Samsung Galaxy A-series phones is said to bring a new UI design, improved performance, new features, and improved stock apps along with the April 2022 security patch. The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy A22 and the Galaxy A41 smartphones reportedly come with firmware versions A225FXXU3BVD8 and A415FXXU1DVDB, respectively. It is said to be currently rolling out in Russia and is likely to reach more countries within the next few weeks.

As per a report by SamMobile, the One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy A22 carries the April 2022 security patch, which has been claimed to fix 88 security issues. The latest update is also said to bring a revamped UI design with the colour palette feature, better widget designs, more widgets for the lock screen, and better Dark Mode options. The Samsung Galaxy A22 also gets updated versions of Samsung's stock apps, including Bixby, Bixby Routines, Samsung Calendar, My Files, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard through this update.

Another report by SamMobile, says that the Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy A41 too includes the April 2022 security patch that has been claimed to fix 88 privacy and security vulnerabilities.

The new update reportedly brings a new UI design with the colour palette feature, new widget styling, an improved widget picker, and a better Always-On Display AoD to this smartphone.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy A22, this latest software update for the the refreshed versions of stock Samsung apps, including Bixby, Bixby Routines, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, and Samsung My Files in the Galaxy A41, as well.

Moreover, Samsung has also worked on the more improved privacy and security options for both smartphones. These features include a privacy dashboard, quick setting toggles to enable or disable camera and microphone access, and privacy indicators for camera and microphone usage.

Additionally, the software update is also said to have added new accessibility-related features to the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy A-series users will receive the latest update automatically. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A22 was launched at Rs. 18,499 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India in June last year.

However, the Samsung Galaxy A41 made its debut in Japan in 2020.