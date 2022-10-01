Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A14 Renders, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A14 is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 October 2022 19:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy A14 Renders, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: @OnLeaks/ Giznext

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is said to offer an Infinity-U display

Highlights
  • The Galaxy A14 is tipped to feature an Infinity-U display
  • Samsung could offer a headphone port on the phone
  • Galaxy A14 is said to debut in 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 renders and specifications have surfaced online suggesting that a launch could be imminent. The leaked renders suggest the design of the smartphone and also offers a look at some of its features such as the rear camera setup. As per the renders, the phone appears to offer a triple rear camera setup, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to arrive in 2023. Last month, a report had suggested that Samsung has already begun testing several new A series phones including the Galaxy A14.

New renders from prolific tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Giznext, suggest the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone. The leaked renders show that the Galaxy A14 design is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A13. However, a couple of design differences can be spotted. The display now appears to have an Infinity-U notch instead of the Infinity-V notch found on the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 also appears to have a triple rear camera setup instead of the quad unit found on the Galaxy A13, as per the renders. The South Korean manufacturer is expected to offer improved sensors on the new phone. The renders also suggest that the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB Type-C port, and a bottom firing speaker.

According to the tipster, the new smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD display and may offer support for 5G connectivity. The Galaxy A14 is said to measure 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm. More details of the handset should be available in the coming months.

Recently, a report had suggested that several new Samsung Galaxy A series phones had entered the testing phase. These handsets included the Galaxy A14, along with the Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54. The new phones are said to launch in 2023.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A14 Design
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Google Pixel Watch Marketing Images, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Samsung Galaxy A14 Renders, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel 5G Live in 8 Cities Today, Said to Be Available at Existing 4G Rates
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
  3. Realme 10 Gets FCC Certification, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Moto G72 India Launch Set for October 3, Specifications Teased
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Wireless Routers
  7. Infinix Zero 20, Note 12 (2023) Price, Specifications Spotted Ahead of Launch
  8. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus With a 10.61-Inch Display Launched in India: Details
  9. 5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vi 5G Services Be Available for Users
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Wireless Routers
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 Renders, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Google Pixel Watch Marketing Images, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Airtel 5G Launched in 8 Cities Today, Said to Be Available at Existing 4G Rates
  5. Vi 5G Rollout to Begin Soon, No Launch Date, Coverage Timelines for Now
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Configuration Tipped, May Get New Telephoto Camera
  7. Jio 5G Services to Roll Out Across India by December 2023, Says Mukesh Ambani
  8. Musk Bid for More Data on Twitter Bot Accounts Denied by Judge
  9. 5G Telecom Service Rolls Out in India Today, PM Narendra Modi Announced Launch at India Mobile Congress
  10. Elon Musk Previews Tesla Robot Optimus During AI Day, Says Not Ready
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.