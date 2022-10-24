Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Design, Case Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to launch soon. The company is expected to launch its new budget 5G smartphone in India and other markets later this year. Samsung has not confirmed the Galaxy A14 5G launch date yet. Meanwhile, a new leak of alleged Galaxy A14 5g cases has revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone. The images uploaded by tipster Sudhansu Ambhore, citing case makers, reveal the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's design from all sides.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will launch as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which did not make it to India. Samsung is likely to make some minor tweaks in the design of the Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone is said to sport a flat frame design, similar to the Galaxy S22 series. The case renders further show the front and back of the device, which matches previously leaked renders.

The new case renders show three circular cutouts for the camera sensors, next to which is an LED flash module. The tipster did not reveal any details about the camera specifications of the phone. However, looking at the 2022 (and possibly 2023) smartphone trends, it would not be surprising to see the Galaxy A14 5G get a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.

On the front, the Galaxy A14 is said to sport a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. Samsung is likely to call the notch its Infinity-U display. The handset's volume and power buttons appear to be positioned on the right edge, whereas the left side is completely flush. The power button is likely to double up a fingerprint scanner.

At the bottom, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G seems to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. Since it is a budget offering, the 5G smartphone from Samsung is unlikely to get a dual-speaker setup. The leaked case renders show the phone in its green colour option. We can expect Samsung to launch the phone in more colourways, including the classic Black and White options.

Some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G were also suggested alongside the design renders. The phone is said to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The Galaxy A14 is said to measure 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm. More details of the handset should be available in the coming months.

Another recent report had suggested that several new Samsung Galaxy-A series phones had entered the testing phase. Considering telecom operators are rolling out 5G networks across different cities in India, we can expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy A14 5G in India in the coming months.

