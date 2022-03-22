Samsung Galaxy A13 was recently unveiled alongside the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy M33 smartphones. There has been no official word from the South Korean company regarding the availability of these handsets in the Indian markets. However, if a recent leak is to be believed, Samsung could be gearing up to launch the Galaxy A13 in India soon. This handset is claimed to be arriving in India in three RAM and storage variants. The pricing for the Galaxy A13 is said to start at Rs. 14,999 for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in India, availability (expected)

The leak comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, in collaboration with Pricebaba, and suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A13 will have three storage variants at launch. As previously mentioned, the base model 4GB + 64GB storage model is expected to cost Rs. 14,999. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 15,999. Finally, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced around Rs. 17,499 at launch. Samsung will release this smartphone with Black, Blue, Peach, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung is yet to confirm the chipset powering this handset. A recent report suggests that it could pack an Exynos 850 SoC. The smartphone runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a primary 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The setup also packs two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses. At the front, the Galaxy A13 sports an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

This upcoming mid-range offering from Samsung houses a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging. It is packed with features like Knox security and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.