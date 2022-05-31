Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A13 New Variant With Mediatek Helio G80 SoC in the Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy A13 new variant with model number SM-A137F may be packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 31 May 2022 15:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 New Variant With Mediatek Helio G80 SoC in the Works: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is said to be in work with a refreshed variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13(pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung is working on a refreshed variant of Galaxy A13
  • The Galaxy A13 variant carries model number SM-A137F
  • The Galaxy A13 new variant tipped to launch as Samsung Galaxy A13s

Samsung Galaxy A13 was launched in India in March. Now the South Korean smartphone maker is said to be working on a refreshed variant of the phone that reportedly carries the model number SM-A137F. A new report suggests that this new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13 could feature a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Earlier this month, the upcoming phone with model number SM-A137F was tipped to come as Samsung Galaxy A13s. The handset was also spotted on the FCC and the Bluetooth SIG certification websites in the past few days.

A new report by a retail source of GizPaw suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A13 new variant will feature a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The smartphone was already spotted on the US FCC website suggesting that it will feature a microSD card slot, NFC, and Bluetooth version 5.2.

samsung galaxy a13 new variant processor gizpaw 1 samsung galaxy

The new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone could feature a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset
Photo Credit: GizPaw

The Samsung Galaxy A13 new variant is said to come with 15W fast charging support. Also, the upcoming handset is listed to house an EB-BA1336F battery with a 5,000mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A13 new variant specifications (rumoured)

The report says that the upcoming new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone with model number SM-A137F will sport a 6.6-inch TFT-LCD offering 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. As mentioned above, the handset could feature a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and pack a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to be available in 4GB+128GB and 4GB+64GB storage options. The new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13 also is said to run on Android 12 out of the box with Samsung One UI 4.1 on top.

For optics, Samsung's upcoming phone with model number SM-A137F is said to carry a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. It will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A13 with 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup was launched in India in March.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
