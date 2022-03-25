Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2022 16:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 sport 6.6-inch LCD displays

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A13 sport 50-megapixel primary cameras
  • Both phones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A13 run on Android 12 out of the box

Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A23 were silently launched in India on Friday. The 4G-enabled smartphones are the successors to the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A22, and are equipped with octa-core processors as well as 6.6-inch displays. The Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 both pack 5,000mAh batteries. Both handsets feature 50-megapixel quad rear camera setups. The new Samsung smartphones run on Android 12 with the company's One UI 4.1 skin on top, which is also found on the company's latest flagship smartphone models.

Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone is available in Black, Light Blue, Orange, and White colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A23 price in India starts at Rs. Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. The handset will be available in Black, Light Blue, Orange, and White colour options, just like the Samsung Galaxy A13.

Both Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A23 are listed on the Samsung India website. The company is yet to announce availability on other stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, and retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A13 runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1, and is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth photography. The handset comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, virtual light sensor, virtual proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone measures 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm and weighs 195 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Like the Samsung Galaxy A23, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A13 runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1, and is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS support, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth photography. The Samsung Galaxy A23 also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, virtual light sensor, virtual proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for Samsung's 25W fast charger which is sold separately. The smartphone measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm and weighs 195 grams.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments


David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is a writer on technology with Gadgets 360.
Ukraine War Has Potential to Speed Up Digital Currency Adoption: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Apple Says Resolved iMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week

Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
